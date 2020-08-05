Brandon Clark Back In Court, Assigned New Attorney
Brandon Clark, who pleaded guilty in February to killing 17-year old Bianca Devins of Utica in July of last year, was back in Oneida County Court on Wednesday.
Judge Michael Dwyer assigned Clark a new attorney as he had requested.
Dwyer gave the attorney, Gregg Starczewski, until September 14th to file a motion to withdraw Clark’s guilty plea.
Prosecutors would then have until September 22nd to respond.
A hearing date has been set for September 30th.