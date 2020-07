Brandon Clark, who had previously pleaded guilty to killing 17-year old Bianca Devins of Utica in July of last year, was in Oneida County Court today.

Clark told Judge Michael Dwyer that he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea.

Clark also said he wants a new attorney.

Judge Dwyer said he will assign Clark a new attorney, who could file a motion to have the guilty plea withdrawn.

Clark is expected to return to court next week.

