This Country Star Adding Another Stop In New York To His Tour

He's not only making one, but now two stops to smaller venues in New York this summer.

Platinum singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert is officially coming to the Watertown Fairgrounds on Wednesday, August 17th as part of their 2022 Summer Concert Series. This performance is just 2-days before he takes the stage for another show in Oneonta.

Gilbert joins the likes of two other artists performing at the Summer Concert Series this year. Gordon Lightfoot will have a show in the Watertown Highschool Auditorium on July 16th. General Admission tickets are $39.

ZZ Top will also be coming to the Watertown Fairground, as part of their rescheduled show from 2021. This one will be an indoor show on Saturday, July 23rd. General Admission tickets are $58.

He announced earlier this year that he'll also be coming to Oneonta on August 19th for the TMCA Mark May Celebrity Golf & Concert. It'll be held at the 6th Ward Booster Club Field at 5:00pm, with the concert itself kicking off at 7:00pm.

The entire event in Oneonta is held under a giant 50,000 square foot tent. There's a variety of food and drink packages available. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.

As for the show in Watertown, those tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 22nd at 10:00am. Prices will be $79 for Standing Pit tickets and $42 for General Admission. You can get more information by clicking visiting DPAO's website.

