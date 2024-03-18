Knife Violence May Be the New Violent Trend Plaguing Utica

Unfortunately there is no shortage of stories in the City of Utica related to gun violence, but over the weekend there were two separate incidents of knife violence. One of the incidents involved threatening activity towards another individual and the other was an alleged knife involved robbery.

The first incident of knife violence over the weekend occurred Friday afternoon when police say at approximately 2:20 p.m. units were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Street. An investigation revealed 55-year-old Eric Spencer was at a local non-profit agency when he allegedly threatened a security staff member with a butcher knife. Police say Spencer was threatening the individual's life repeatedly with the knife.

When police arrived they ordered Spencer to drop the knife, which he did, and he was placed into custody. He was ultimately charged with Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

A second incident occurred on Friday when police say officers were called to the 800 block of Morris Street for a report of a Robbery in progress. When they arrived, officials say officers were informed by the victim a neighbor entered their home and demanded property. When the victim refused to surrender the property, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and forcibly took it anyway.

According to officials the victim told police the suspect came back a second time and stole more property in the same fashion. The victim then gave a description of the suspect to police and told them what direction he escaped in. Police then located the suspect with the items taken in his possession and they were able to place him into custody. He was transported to Utica Police Department and charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and a NYS Parole violation.

This plight of knife violence is continuing to grow and as of Monday morning, police had two suspects in custody with charges pending stemming from a domestic dispute involving a knife. Crime as a whole is an issue in the city and police are doing their best to try and come to a solution.

