See pics below inside and out of a $60M modern castle that looks to be straight out of medieval England, but is only 90 minutes outside of New York.

I love New York, too but we all know people - for whatever reason - who want to get out of the Empire State.

Maybe it's the high taxes, maybe it's the weather, perhaps it's the politics, or maybe the car just can't take any more pothole damage.

Whatever the reason, if you are ready to be King, there aren't enough adjectives to describe this breathtaking castle just 90 minutes outside of New York in Woodstock, CT., and it's all yours for $60M!

Below are some astounding details about this nearly 19,000 square foot fortress that rules over 75 acres and overlooks a 30-acre pond, according to Redfin.com.

Stunning one-of-a-kind property built to amaze and capture the imagination of the individual who relishes outstanding craftsmanship and superior design. -Redfin.com

This majestic Castle features a moat, with towers rising 126 feet into the sky!

It has nine bedrooms, 7 full baths, 3 half baths, and 12 fireplaces

The massive kitchen is equipped with the latest kitchen appliances and a large stone fireplace overlooking Potter Pond.

Its wood floors, doors, and woodwork are built with over 25 species of hardwoods imported from around the world.

Period architectural doors and stained glass are found throughout the Castle.

There is a raised stage and auditorium for entertaining.

Radiant heat keeps the outdoor decks and patios free of snow.

Let's take a look inside and around this palace!

