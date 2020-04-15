Brindisi Announces ‘Thank You Notes To Local Heroes’

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has announced “Thank You Notes to Local Heroes.”

Brindisi is encouraging families in New York’s 22nd Congressional District to show appreciation for essential workers with homemade cards, notes and drawings.

The congressman’s office will be accepting thank you notes on a rolling basis.

“From health care professionals and grocery store employees to sanitation workers and farmers, the essential workers on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus are helping keep us safe and healthy, and we owe them our utmost respect and gratitude,” said Brindisi. “This is just one small way for us to say thank you and let them know we will always remember their sacrifices.”

You can submit your thank you notes through the Google form here.