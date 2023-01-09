Congressman Brandon Williams Shocked after Witnessing This in D.C.
Newly sworn-in NY-22 U.S. Representative Brandon Williams had time on his hands last week while awaiting election of the House Speaker, during which time he saw something he described as shocking and very emotional.
Williams said he witnessed illegal immigrants last Monday being dumped off on the street in Washington D.C..
"I was just "three blocks from the Capitol, and I walked past a bus that was disgorging a bunch of what I believe were illegal immigrants. The license plates on the busses were Mexican license plates," he said. Williams told WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show he was emotionally shaken by the visual.
"There were children desperately clinging to their mothers. There was a look of fear on every single one of them as we walked past. This was literally just three blocks from the Capitol...and the humanity of it," he said. "We need to secure our border, but these women and children, these families were literally being dumped on the streets of Washington D.C.. maybe there's some temporary housing....but where do they go," he asked.
Williams who represents Central New York, including Utica-Rome, and Syracuse, said President Biden's visit to the border marks the first time he's visited the U.S. - Mexican line in 50 years, spanning back to when he was in Congress.
"So, this border crisis is coming literally to the doorsteps of the Capitol. I've not reported that any where else. It was very emotional to me, to see the humanness of it, and of these people," said Williams. "So maybe there's elements of this that are finally getting through to President Biden," he added.
During the interview, Williams also said he doesn't see the lengthy process (15 different votes through the week) taken to elect a speaker last week as a negative. He said he prefers a level of negotiation and pushing back and forth as opposed to a coronation which takes just a few hours. "I ask you, is it better to ride into town in a chariot or on a donkey," Williams said.
Williams was one of 10 Republicans who won in last year's November mid-term election, giving the GOP a net-gain of three seats in a state that overwhelmingly leans Democrat. It should be noted that much of the Republican gain came from Upstate, which tends to be more rural and leans Republican.