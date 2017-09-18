Brindisi Sends Letter to Tenney, Citing Inaction in Regards to Equifax Breach

New York State Assemblyman and NY-22 congressional candidate, Anthony Brindisi has sent a letter to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney urging her to take action on the Equifax data breach.

"I write today with great urgency as it relates to the Equifax Data breach that will inevitably become an issue for our hometown and is certainly—at the least—an issue you should speak about in excess of a singular 130 word cookie-cut Facebook post," Brindisi wrote. "You are one of a select number of members in the House to hold a seat on the Financial

Services Committee. Yet, since the consumer data hack was made public, covered by both local and national print and television, you have said next-to-nothing about this federally-relevant breach or the egregious actions of Equifax. Aren’t you angry? I am," he added.

Estimates predict nearly half of Americans have had their credit information compromised as a result of the hack into Equifax.

“Locals here are bound to find themselves impacted by the Equifax data breach, whether it is related to their Social Security number, birth date, address, driver’s license number, or all of it. That is why Congresswoman Tenney cannot continue to fly under the radar on this critical consumer issue,” said New York State Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi. “After letting the clock tick for days, and after having dozens of constituents call my office asking what the federal government can do, the Congresswoman finally posted about the issue on Facebook, offering no specifics what she will do about it. I am asking her to use her position on the House Committee on Financial Services to present an action plan that will help those affected by this incident, as well as to better safeguard consumers against similar security breaches in the future.”

Tenney posted a response on her Facebook page on Thursday citing the fact that she will be a part a hearing in regards to the breach when the Committee on Financial Services meets in the future. "As a member of the Financial Services Committee, I am committed to

ensuring the American people get the answers they need. The Financial Services Committee will be holding a hearing on this in the near future to determine the details of this breach and extent of the damage," Tenney said on her Facebook page.

“Given this consumer data breach, I am also imploring the Congresswoman to immediately reverse her plan to cripple the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency that has rescued millions of consumers from the bowels of financial hell,” Brindisi added. Brindisi will appear on WIBX's First News with Keeler in the Morning on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m.. Congresswoman Tenney has also been invited.

Editor's Note: Equifax has set up a web page that will instantly inform consumers if their information was a part of the hack. They're also allowing those affected to sign up for free identity protection for one year. Despite confusion because of language in the website's 'terms of use', Equifax executives have assured consumers that signing up for the free protection will not legally prohibit them from bringing action against or participating in any kind of legal action against the credit reporting giant. Website: https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com

Read the complete letter from Brindisi here:

Dear Congresswoman Tenney:

I have taken several calls from constituents worried about their credit scores, their identities and the impact this massive breach will have on their financial future. That is why today I am writing seeking your help on their behalf.

Locals here are bound to find themselves impacted by the Equifax data breach, whether it is related to their Social Security number, birth date, address, driver’s license number, or all of it. So, after letting the clock tick for days, I must ask you to do two easy things right away: say something of substance and do something of value as it relates to Equifax. People are anxious, and rightfully so.

Even more importantly, I am using this terrible breach to reeducate you on your vigorous and head-scratching support for the CHOICE Act. I know you believe this 600-page bill is the answer to our local economic woes, but I am formally asking you to take a second look, especially given the Equifax mess you will soon have to deal with in Congress.

Aside from its dangerous misunderstanding of systemic risk to the financial system, the CHOICE Act will hurt the consumers you represent, some of whom may find themselves victims of the Equifax hack—just ask Republicans in the U.S. Senate who won’t even look at the CHOICE Act.

To boot, independent economists warn that the CHOICE Act will weaken the Consumer Financial Protections Bureau. Among some of the poisons in the bill you support is a measure to “require a cost-benefit analysis” when it comes to financial protections. You know language like this is a euphemism for rolling back consumer protections that have rescued the very people of NY-22 from financial fraud, corporate abuse and deception.

The CFPB needs authority to protect consumers. Please, do not misunderstand this critical fact or the reality that your CHOICE Act would cripple the CFPB and undermine its actual charge: to educate consumers, promote transparency of financial products and resolve actual consumer complaints, like those potentially caused by Equifax.

The bottom line is that in an era of Equifax data breaches and overall consumer disregard, your support for the CHOICE Act should give you great pause and it worries the people of my Assembly District and your hometown, real people and businesses.

And so, I again, ask you to publicly speak about the Equifax crisis by putting forth some type of action plan to help constituents, and I urge you to reverse course on the CHOICE Act. It is not too late for you to do either of these things right now.

We’re counting on you,

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi

Read Congresswoman Tenney's complete Facebook Post:

Equifax’s recent data breach is expected to have impacted nearly 143 million Americans. This significant breach not only puts nearly half of the population in danger of information and identity theft, but also shows how vulnerable some of our systems are. Security-breaches have become increasingly common.

As a member of the Financial Services Committee, I am committed to ensuring the American people get the answers they need. The Financial Services Committee will be holding a hearing on this in the near future to determine the details of this breach and extent of the damage.