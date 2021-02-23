Broadway Utica Offers Virtual Baking Class With Local Dietician

While we find ourselves still in the midst of a Global Pandemic some pleasantries we knew from the past are just that, things of the past. For instance, going to a Broadway Utica show on a Tuesday or Thursday would be a regular occurrence during a normal year. Now, organizations are having to reinvent ways to raise money and stay alive.

One of those organizations, as mentioned previously, is Broadway Utica. Since the suspension of Broadway shows and live theater events, Danielle Padula and her team have had to come up with creative new options to entertain their audiences and recover some revenues. Most recently, Broadway Utica teamed up with Illusionist and local Leon Etienne to do virtual magic shows for audiences of all ages. Now, they're doing something very cool with a local dietician and Disney movie themes.

Broadway Utica announced that they're teaming up on Wednesday, February 23rd with Hayley Mielnicki to present "BAKE AND BROADWAY." Mielnicki will use her culinary talents to present via Zoom a cooking experience for all those who want one and the recipes are inspired by your favorite Disney movie classics. You don't even need an oven for the creation of these amazing treats.

Hayley Mielnicki is a Registered Dietitian & Nutritionist living in the Mohawk Valley. She is employed at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES and creates a breakfast and lunch menu for those students in the Utica City School District. She is a major contributor to her community and is happy to be assisting Broadway Utica.

If you would like to participate in this awesome event you can purchase tickets at BroadwayUtica.org or by calling 315-624-9444. Tickets are $25 each and does not include the cost of the food or materials needed. Zoom invitations for the event will be sent out immediately prior. Do what you can to support local!