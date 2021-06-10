Broadway Utica is getting set for a season that features freedom and the depletion of COVID-19 restrictions and now, they're targeting subscribers and the several bonus shows being offered this season.

Broadway Utica subscribers have purchased into 5 shows this year.

•“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” -- Feb. 8 - 9, 2022

•“An Officer and A Gentleman” -- Feb. 21 - 22, 2022

•“Blue Man Group” -- April 5 - 6, 2022

•“Hairspray” -- April 26 - 27, 2022

•“South Pacific” -- May 2 - 3, 2022

The organization says that while that's amazingly entertaining, there are 6 bonus shows they can buy in to this year. The first bonus show not included with the subscription is the highly acclaimed and incredibly energetic Stomp playing August 16 and 17, at the Stanley. Additional extra shows include:

•“Stomp” -- Aug. 16 and 17, 2021

•“The Simon and Garfunkel Story” -- Nov. 18, 2021

•“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” -- Nov. 23, 2021

•“Waitress” -- March 22 - 23, 2022

•“Madagascar the Musical” -- May 10, 2022

•“Jersey Boys” -- June 1, 2022

Season subscribers can purchase the bonus show tickets now, before the general public gets the chance to purchase. Those interested can email info@broadwayutica.org, log on to the website BroadwayUtiuca.org, or call 315-624-9444.