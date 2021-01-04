Magic Rocks Artist Leon Etienne Offering Virtual Classes

Magic Rocks performer and Utica native Leon Etienne is kicking-off 2021 by passing on the tricks of his trade with an online class to benefit Broadway Utica.

Etienne's presentation of Discover the Magic Virtual Class with Illusionist Leon Etienne is a one-of-a-kind, virtual magic class, according to Etienne. It includes 3 live, interactive, one-hour group sessions where participants will learn the art of magic, directly from the illusionist who has taken his act to several national television programs and venues around the world.

Discover the Magic includes the 3 group sessions, a Magic Rocks! Magic Secrets Revealed Deluxe Magic Kit (50+ magic tricks), a professional deck of cards, an appearing magic wand and a ticket to Leon's Virtual performance streaming live 02/10/2021. Once Leon shares the SECRET behind each trick, participants will be able to BLOW PEOPLE’S MINDS! The tricks are easy to learn, fun to perform, and mind boggling. The program is suitable for ages 7 and up. Adults ARE WELCOME to take the class! Classes are offered each Tuesday on January 12th, 19th & 26th or each Wednesday on January 13th, 20th, 27th @ 6:30 p.m.. The program costs $60.

The promotion is a fundraiser for Broadway Utica, which is now experiencing its second year of shutdown because of the pandemic. The program is made possible by Preswick Glen and First Source Federal Credit Union.

“(We are) always trying to involve ourselves in intergenerational outreach, especially this year as so many of our residents’ grandchildren have been affected by the changes, we are all going through," said Gary Holeck, Preswick Glen Executive Director. "To be able to partner with a local talent who is already recognized from his performances here at our community, we are so excited for the opportunity,” he added.

The program is also made possible by First Source Federal Credit Union.

“Education is very important to us at First Source, and we could all use a little magic right now," said Pamela Way, Community Relations Specialist at First Source. "What a great way to combine the two and help Broadway Utica at the same time. We are proud to be able to help sponsor this event," she said.

Etienne has wowed audiences, critics, and producers around the world. He has starred on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” he fooled Penn & Teller on the CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and "blew the mind" of Jimmy Fallon on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.” Leon has over two decades of professional performing experience. He performs on the world’s biggest stages, has trended worldwide on social media, is featured on the world’s best TV shows, and makes regular appearances in Hollywood Movies. His performances frequently leave celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Howard Stern, and Heidi Klum speechless. Leon has rocked stages on six of the seven continents, coast to coast in the USA and in dozens of countries around the world, including an extended stay at Franz Harary's House of Magic at Asia's entertainment capital, Studio City Resort and Casino in Macau, China, back in 2016.