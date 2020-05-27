Broadway Utica Will Announce Schedule Live Online

Broadway Theatre League of Utica will announce their 2021 subscription season, including their upcoming lineup, on Thursday morning.

Broadway Utica will host a Facebook Live Event at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, announcing their new and upcoming 2021 season which is set to kick off in January.

The new season has something for theatre-goers in every age group, including several family-friendly titles and two TECH shows. All Broadway Utica productions are held at The Stanley Theatre.

At 12:00pm following the season announcement event Broadway Utica’s “BACKSTAGE” podcast will be live for a behind the scenes look and more information into the 2021 season. BACKSTAGE will be broadcast live on Broadway Utica’s social media channels.

Visit www.BroadwayUtica.org for more information on shows, subscriptions and everything Broadway Utica or call 315-624-9444.