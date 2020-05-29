Broadway Utica Season Announced, Begins in January

Broadway Utica offered their new subscription schedule and because of COVID-19, there will be a delayed start. Normally, the season begins with shows in September, but, because of uncertainty with the coronavirus, the new season will begin in January.

One show from the past season which was postponed, Waitress, has been rescheduled for June 9th and 10th of next year. Another postponed show due to the pandemic, The Color Purple, has been cancelled.

The 2021 season has 5 subscriber performances and 3 bonus show performances, which includes the reschedule of Waitress. Here's the complete upcoming season:

• Officer and a Gentleman - January 2 (Afternoon and evening shows)

• Hairspray - February 5-6

• Madagascar: The Musical - March 30 (Bonus)

• South Pacific - April 13-14

• Jersey Boys - April 21 (Bonus)

• Anastasia - May 4-5

• Summer: The Donna Summer Musical - June 2-3

• Waitress - June 9-10