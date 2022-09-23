The Buffalo Bills Commented On The Adam Levine Scandal

One celebrity has been making news headlines this week, and our favorite NFL team added to the comments.

Listen to Clay & Company On 106.5 WYRK

Listen to Clay & Company On 106.5 WYRK

You may have heard the allegations surrounding lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine.

If you haven’t, here’s what you need to know:

Adam Levine has been married to Behati Prinsloo, a Victoria’s Secret model, since 2014.

Behati just announced that she is expecting baby #3 with Adam.

Allegedly, Adam Levine cheated on his wife a while back (the amount of time that the affair occurred is unknown).

The allegations came out after Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model, shared DMs between the two on her TikTok page after Levine reached out to her to ask if he could name his third child after her.

Lots of DMs became the subject of memes over the last few days, and the Buffalo Bills decided to jump in on it, too.

Taking a screenshot of the DMs, someone from the Buffalo Bills’ social media team took it and spun it into a Josh Allen meme.

I can appreciate a good meme, but this feels kind of weird, right?

A marriage is being torn apart, and the Bills are using that opportunity to tell us how hot Josh Allen is when he plays football?

We already knew that…just seems like this one crossed a weird line.

Adam Levine addressed the cheating allegations and denied having an affair, but he admits that he did “cross” a line with Sumner Stroh.

Buffalo Bills Mafia Boat Parade Hundreds of boats floated in Buffalo, New York for the first every Buffalo Bills Mafia Boat Parade. It's important to note, the Bills are only 1 and 0...and this city WILL throw quite the party if they win it all this year.

Best Buffalo Bills Fan Tailgating Pictures After Big Bills Win Check out some of the best fans in the world after the big Buffalo win yesterday!