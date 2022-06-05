Get First Look At Buffalo Bills In Madden 23
Bills Mafia finally got their first look at the Super Bowl favorites in a sneak preview of the newest version of the Madden football franchise.
Bills QB Josh Allen won't be on the cover this year but the Bills will be one of the best teams in the league. Overall as a team, the Bills are rated an 88 making them the second-best team in the league.
Only the Tom Brady lead Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rated better than the Bills. It also looks like Madden 23 finally ended the debate on who has the strongest arm in the NFL. According to a leaked rating, it shows that Josh Allen has the strongest arm in the entire league with an overall 99 in arm power. He beats Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rogers.
Let's hope the Bills will play just as well in real life as they play in the video game.
