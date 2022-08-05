The Bills Say Josh Allen “Tricked Them”; No Red Helmets in 2022

The Buffalo Bills held their annual blue and red scrimmage at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Friday evening.

It’s always a great time for families in Buffalo, who don’t normally get a chance to attend regular season games. The Bills gave out roughly 70,000 tickets to fans for the game and it appears around 50,000 members of Bills Mafia attended.

The big news at the scrimmage was before the practice even began.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen came out of the tunnel wearing a new variation of the Bills classic red helmet, which had the crowd at Highmark Stadium going crazy.

Shortly after, Allen went back into the white Bills helmet and the team tweeted out that Josh had “tricked” them, including the social media administer and that despite the red helmet appearance, the team will be sticking with the white helmets for the 2022 season.

It appears the Bills did not issue a request in time to wear an alternate uniform for the 2022 season and the NFL prohibits a team wearing them with anything other than a throwback jersey or alternate uniform.

The current throwback features a white helmet with a standing Buffalo, while the alternate color rush is all red from top to bottom, which the Bills do not want to do. This from Sal Capaccio of WGR radio in Buffalo.

This means the Bills will have to wait til 2023 at least to unveil new alternate uniforms with the red helmets, assuming they want the red helmets back as an alternate.

