The Buffalo Bills Re-Sign Josh Allen’s College Teammate

The Buffalo Bills will be facing the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at 1 pm at Hard Rock Stadium.

The game will be the Bills' first divisional game of the 2022 season and both teams are 2-0, which makes it the 1 pm game that most NFL fans will want to see.

The Bills had a few transactions on Wednesday, including losing Raheem Blackshear. The Bills terminated his practice squad contract, after the Carolina Panthers signed him to their active roster.

Because of that move, the Bills added a player to the practice squad and it turned out to be a familiar face for Bills fans and quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills re-signed wide receiver Tanner Gentry to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced on social media.

Gentry was released last week, as the Bills decided to beef up the defensive line with the injuries to Ed Oliver and Tim Settle.

Gentry has been with the Bills since 2020, in a mostly practice squad role. He was an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming in 2017 with the Chicago Bears, and was Josh Allen's top receiver and friend while they two were at Wyoming in the Mountain West Conference.

The Bills are dealing with a laundry list of injuries, as 11 players were listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday.

Micah Hyde, Dane Jackson, Dawson Knox and Jordan Phillips all did not practice in Wednesday's walkthrough, while Gabe Davis, Mitch Morse, Ed Oliver, Tim Settle and Jordan Poyer were all limited.

