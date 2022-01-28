With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, now is the time to start planning a special date for you and your baby. I personally love getting a massage. For an hour or more you're forced to get off your phone, unplug from the stresses of the day and completely relax. A good massage can change your whole attitude. What's even better than getting a massage yourself? Having that special someone right next to you! You can make the massage the event or make it part of a special day, including a date, dinner, and of course dessert. These four massage spas offer couples massages and are highly rated.

Elmwood Village - 313 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

Allentown Neighborhood - 468 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202

(716) 885-1581

Couples Massage ~ $100.00 per hour

@Future Viber the GOAT left a 5-star Google review,

Wonderful couples massage experience, a must try especially on a anniversary!!!

@k fowler agrees,

Goh and Megan are great! We enjoyed our couples massage! Price is more than affordable! Handling covid precautions very professionally.

Credit: Sinatra Anna Marie via Youtube

5195 Main St #1b, Williamsville, NY 14221 (Located on the side of The Mosey Hotel Building)

(716) 478-7546

Couples Massage ~ starting at 50 min/$180 | 80 min/$240

@Ashely Russell, who left a detailed review, gave Aurae 5-stars,

I booked a couples massage here and we had a very good experience. Receptionist was friendly and inviting. The spa was very clean inside. Brandon performed my massage and it was absolutely amazing! He helped stretch some areas that were tight, really listened and addressed my problem areas. After he even gave me some tips on streching I can do at home. My husband had Stephanie for a deep tissue massage, he said it was overall a good experience but said it felt more like a regular massage than the deep tissue that he would have preferred. But that it was a good massage and that he enjoyed it. I definitely would reccomend! 20

5933 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221

(716) 458-5700

Couples Massage ~ starting at 50 min/$200 | 80 min/$300

Tim Rowand's Google review highly recommends the couples massage,

My wife and I booked a couples massage for our anniversary. The whole experience was incredible and the people working there were very professional and welcoming. The massage was great for my sore back and the masseuse was very attentive to my needs. We certainly will be back and can't wait to experience some of their other spa options.

Calm Earth Organic Spa - 5 Stars

Inside Willow Holistic Arts, 2545 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda, NY 14150

(716) 219-8055

Couples Massage ~ 60 min/$160 | 90 min/$220

@Teresa Diaz left a 5-star review stating,

I had a great experience here. I booked a couples massage for my husband and myself. I told them ahead of time I was pregnant, and the therapist had everything all set up for us when we arrived. we were seen promptly for our appointment, everything was explained to us and we received excellent service. Both therapists were professional, the massage was nice and the ambiance was very relaxing. I would recommend this to anyone for sure.

