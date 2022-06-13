Bullets, Broken Bones from Albany Road Rage! Did Police Get Their Man?

Road Rage! The National Highway Traffic Administration defines this form of aggressive driving as an act of assault with a motor vehicle or other dangerous weapon by the operator or passenger(s) of one motor vehicle or precipitated by an accident that occurred on a roadway.

With that in mind I believe it is safe to say that the incident that took place on Wednesday June 8th in Albany could be described as "Road Rage". Now 2 victims are in the hospital and 1 man has been arrested.

According to the Albany Police Department, the incident that took place in the late night hours of June 8th, at the intersection of Cherry Street and Dongan Avenue, involved a car crash, broken bones and gun shots! Here is how it allegedly went down.

At 9:40pm Albany police respond to a report of shots fired! Through their investigation officers have concluded that 3 individuals were involved in a road rage incident. As a result of their disagreement the driver of the truck is accused of intentionally hitting the other 2 with his vehicle.

One victim was temporarily pinned underneath the vehicle causing some fractures and a head injury. The other victim suffered a fractured ankle. As for the shots fired call, officers report seeing evidence that would suggest gun fire at the scene.

