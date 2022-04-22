Police are looking for witnesses to a rush hour incident that happened on Friday morning in Oneida county.

The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 49 in Marcy at approximately 7:45am on April 22, 2022 for a reported road rage incident.

In a written release police say a man reported that he was driving a tan-colored Chrysler Pacifica in the passing lane of the road when he says that he saw, in his rearview mirror, "a blue Volkswagen SUV approaching him at a high rate of speed. The white male driver pulled into the driving lane passed him and when he got directly in front of him slammed on his brakes."

The man said that he was able to stop before hitting the other car. While both cars were stopped in the passing lane, the man alleges that the driver of the blue Volkswagen got out of his car, ran over to him, and punched him in the face. According to the victim, the suspect then walked back to his car and left the scene.

The victim's name has not been officially released. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation. Witnesses to the incident, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police at: (315) 366.6000 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting the suspect has not been identified and no charges have been filed. However, should that change, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

