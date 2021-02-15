Burns Scores 22 To Lift Colgate Past Army 92-83

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns scored 22 points as Colgate stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating Army 92-83.

The win streak gives Colgate its best record through 10 Patriot League games in program history.

Army was coming off a three-week break for COVID-19 concerns.

Jack Ferguson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Colgate.

Tucker Richardson added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Jeff Woodward had 10 points, four assists and three blocks.

Jalen Rucker had 18 points for the Black Knights.

Colgate will host Boston University on February 20th and February 21st at Cotterell Court at 1 p.m. Saturday's game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.