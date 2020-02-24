Colgate Tops Holy Cross To Win Patriot League Title

Colgate beat Holy Cross, 90-60 on Sunday to win its second straight regular season Patriot League Championship.

Jordan Burns led the way for the Raiders with 23 points as Colgate improved to 22-7 on the season and 13-3 in league play.

Tucker Richardson scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 16 and Jack Ferguson had 12.

Colgate receives first round bye in the Patriot League Tournament and will host a Quarter Final game on March 5th.