Will Winthrop, Colgate Need Change Of Pace For Postseason?
(AP) -- Big South champion Winthrop and Patriot League winner Colgate are two of the more exciting NCAA Tournament teams from one-bid leagues because they play at such a fast pace.
Now they’re ready to see how they can fare against quality teams from stronger conferences. Their first-round matchups suggest that Winthrop’s best hope for success against Villanova is to keep doing what it’s done all season.
Colgate may have to adapt its style to knock off Arkansas. That's because the Razorbacks like to run, too.
The Colgate-Arkansas game can be seen Friday afternoon at 12:45 on TruTV.
