A Birnie Bus driver has been ticketed for running a red light in a crash last week involving a school bus.

The bus, transporting students fro the Utica City School District, t-boned a Mercedes sedan at the intersection of Arthur Street and Conkling Avenue on Friday afternoon, Utica Police said. Three students on the bus and an adult suffered minor injuries. Meanwhile, a passenger in the sedan also suffered minor injuries, police said. However, the driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot following the crash and has yet to be located or identified, according to police.

The reason why they fled is unknown. Police say the passenger refused to provide any information about the driver.

The name of the bus driver, and their status with Birnie Bus wasn't available as of this posting. Calls to Birnie Bus seeking comment have no yet been returned. Utica Police said after completing their accident investigation, the bus driver was issued a ticket for running a red light.

