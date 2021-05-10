Bus Driver Ticketed for Running Light in Utica Crash

Photo Credit - liveslow/Thinkstock

 

Photo Credit - liveslow/Thinkstock

A Birnie Bus driver has been ticketed for running a red light in a crash last week involving a school bus.

The bus, transporting students fro  the Utica City School District, t-boned a Mercedes sedan at the intersection of Arthur Street and Conkling Avenue on Friday afternoon, Utica Police said. Three students on the bus and an adult suffered minor injuries. Meanwhile, a passenger in the sedan also suffered minor injuries,  police said. However, the driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot following the crash and has yet to be located or identified, according to police.

The reason why they fled is unknown. Police say the passenger refused to provide any information about the driver.

The name of the bus driver, and their status with Birnie Bus wasn't available as of this posting. Calls to Birnie Bus seeking comment have no yet been returned. Utica Police said after completing their accident investigation, the bus driver was issued a ticket for running a red light.

READ MORE: 10 free apps to help you get fit in our new normal

 

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

 

Filed Under: birnie bus, birnie bus accident
Categories: Featured, New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top