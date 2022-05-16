Bus Fare Now Suspended in Wake of Shooting in Buffalo

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this afternoon that bus fare collection will be suspended on four routes, in the wake of this weekend's tragic shooting.

In response to Saturday's tragic shooting in Buffalo, the NFTA (Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority) will be suspending bus fares on four routes that serve those who frequented the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, where the shooting took place.

Fares will be suspended effective immediately on the following routes:

- #12-Utica

- #13- Kensington

- #18-Jefferson

- #24-Genesee

The fares will be suspended through the end of this month. These routes go directly through the neighborhoods that are impacted by the closing of the Tops store due to the tragedy. The suspension of fares will help those who need assistance traveling to other neighborhoods and stores to obtain groceries, as well as help them connect to mental health and essential services.

The New York State Office of Mental Health and the State University of New York will be providing counseling services to support those impacted by this tragedy.

Governor Hochul said via a press release:

It is imperative that the victims of this unthinkable act of terrorism by a white supremacist receive all the resources and support they need...As members of the community heal from this terrible tragedy, bus service in the area will be free of charge through the end of the month, and my administration will continue to support Buffalonians in any way we can.

The Governor also announced that New York State will be partnering with ride-share companies Lyft and Uber, in order to provide another transportation option to those affected by this weekend's deadly shooting.

