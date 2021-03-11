Buttenschon And Griffo Call For Cuomo To Resign

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is among the nearly 60 New York Democratic lawmakers asking Governor Cuomo to step aside.

Buttenschon issued the following statement:

"Over the past weeks, we’ve learned of the harrowing reports exposing the undercounting and attempted cover-up surrounding the state’s COVID-19 nursing home deaths, ongoing sexual harassment allegations, and reports of structural deficiencies on the Mario M. Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge.

I firmly believe in due process and all investigations must continue, but the government must also continue to function. There is a cloud that hangs over this Governor which distracts us from the COVID- 19 crisis and recovery plans. Our priority is to ensure that we work to meet the needs of all the residents of New York and the Governor stepping down will make sure that our work is not compromised.”

The state Senate Republican Conference is also calling for Governor Cuomo's resignation.

Senator Joe Griffo also issued a statement on the Governor's future:

“Troubling sexual harassment allegations, as well as a potential sexual assault claim. Mismanaged nursing homes policies that have resulted in deaths and the withholding and concealing of important information. Arbitrary and inconsistent directives and Executive Orders. A toxic work environment. A botched and confusing COVID-19 vaccine distribution process. Weaponizing state agencies and threatening legislators. Reports of hiding structural deficiencies on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge.

These all contribute to a lack of confidence in this Governor and his ability to do the job.

It is clear that the Governor's credibility and effectiveness is in question. While he should step down, he has continued to resist, which is why I also support the impeachment process commencing immediately in the Assembly.

There are a number of important issues confronting our state, including ongoing efforts to mitigate COVID-19, stimulate economic recovery and negotiate the upcoming budget. However, the Governor is damaged and distracted and his defiance is dangerous and disingenuous at such a critical moment for New York.”

A sixth woman has come forward, accusing the governor of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Cuomo is again denying the allegations, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately and has refused to resign