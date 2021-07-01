There has never been better weather for ice cream these last few weeks and one local lawmaker is taking the opportunity to use the popular frozen treat to honor area dairy farmers.

Democrat Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon announced Thursday that she would be declaring the month of July, at least in her district, as Ice Cream Month. The gesture was specifically made to recognize area dairy farmers that reside and work in Oneida and Herkimer counties. Buttenschon says,

When we enjoy a delicious scoop of ice cream, it often goes without thinking where this beloved treat came from. Dairy farmers are responsible for bringing so many of the delicious products we love to our communities and went above and beyond during this pandemic to support families in need all while enduring their own financial struggles. After this difficult year, it’s only right that we take some time to not only celebrate this ultimate summer indulgence, but also the hardworking individuals who – literally – help bring it to the table.

In the age of oat, soy and almond milk dairy farmers have seen an increase in challenges. While our area for the most part appreciates and supports area agricultural professionals, it's easy to forget sometimes how hard that industry is. The Pandemic hit everyone hard, but the farming industry was no exception. So, take some time to enjoy one of your favorite ice cream places. Whether it be Bonomo's in Clinton, Dad's in Chittenango or Kookie's Q and Creamery in North Utica take the time to remember the hard work that went into your refreshment on a hot and humid Mohawk Valley day.

