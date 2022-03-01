Buying Corned Beef In CNY? Here’s The Difference Between Flat And Point Cut
Believe it or not, St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. If you're planning to make corned beef, you might want to figure out which cut to buy. This should help.
When you're buying a steak, you usually will make a choice based on cut, right? Maybe you're feeling a sirloin and not a London broil, or vice versa. Either way, you can't go wrong, but a choice has to be made. With one, you get a much leaner and tougher cut of meat, with the other it is more tender.
When It Comes To Corned Beef, Which Is Which?
Like with any other cut of beef, you're left with a choice. Corned Beef is basically a brisket cut that has been brined. When it comes down to the brine, that can be done anyway you choose should you actually choose to do it yourself. If you're like thousands and thousands of people across Central New York, you might just take a ride to Chanatry's and buy the pre-brined stuff.
Flat Cut or Point Cut?
There are a variety of reasons you could choose one or the other, it depends on what you want. According to the above video from America's Test Kitchen, the Flat Cut of brisket tends to be easier to find. The con? The flat cut is more lean and will develop less flavor due to it's lack of marbling. However, that definitely can make it a healthier choice.
The point cut on the other hand has much more marbling going through it, and just like with a ribeye steak, it carries a much larger price tag. Another con to the point cut, while it may end up tastier, it also is WAY harder to find, but you can find it.
At the end of the day, you do you. Now that you know the difference, you can make your choice. Either way, if you have a good recipe, you'll surely end up with a great result.
