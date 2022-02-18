Get A Loaf Of This, Really, It Is The Best Bread In New York

When it comes to bread, not all loaves can be created equal. One, and only one bakery in New York truly produces the best.

When you sit down for a nice meal, maybe a bowl of pasta with red sauce or a great cup of chicken noodle soup, bread accompanies those quite well. Of course, any old bread could do, but if you really want to experience carbs in the best way possible, Food and Wine say who really has the best.

Now When We Talk Bread, These Don't Count

Garlic bread sticks with one overly done BWFolsom loading...

You know just by looking what these are, and where they are from. If you've never been to Olive Garden, maybe you're the exception. But, if you go, you have to try their breadsticks, after all, they are free. As delicious as they may be, they are not the best bread in New York, not by a long shot.

Come On, Who Is It? Where Do I Find The Best Loaf?

If you're taking a trip anywhere near the Hudson Valley or the Capital Region, stop into Breadfolks. You'll thank yourself later. According to the major food publication, Food & Wine, they have the best bread in The Empire State, bar none.

That Is An Impressive Feat For Them

Breadfolks via Facebook Breadfolks via Facebook loading...

Not because of the size of the loaf in that picture. Not because of the ornate design baked into it. The feat of having the best bread in New York is so impressive, because Breadfolks in Hudson, NY, only opened in the summer of 2020. They aren't professional bakers, the two who run it are instead a photographer and an artist.

Want To Go Grab Some?

Google Google loading...

That is where they are, 322 Warren Street, Hudson, NY, 12534.

