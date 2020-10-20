Camden Man Arrested Following One-Car Crash In The Town of Lee

A Camden man is facing charges following a single car crash in the Town of Lee.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene on Brookfield Road just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Officials say an investigation revealed 32-year-old Kevin Mitchell of Camden was driving his vehicle west when he lost consciousness.

Deputies say Mitchell’s vehicle crossed the oncoming traffic lane, left the road, struck a rock wall and then hit a tree.

Mitchell was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was consequently charged with Driving while ability impaired by drugs, Aggravated unlicensed operation and other traffic violations.

He will appear in Town of Lee Court at a later date.