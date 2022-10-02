Camila Cabello Thinks ‘Voice’ Blind Audition Contestant Might Be Shawn Mendes

The Voice coach Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes visited her at work this week.

It all went down during Tuesday's (Sept. 27) episode of the hit singing competition show when contestant Tanner Howe took to the stage to perform Mendes' song "Mercy."

While hearing him sing, Cabello, her chair turned away from the stage, questioned if Mendes was actually on the stage, not a contestant.

"Is that my… Is that Shawn up there?" she asked, adding, "I thought that was Shawn."

While Cabello didn't turn her chair around for Howe, fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend did.

After the performance, even Legend agreed that Howe sounded like Mendes, saying, "You sounded like him."

After Cabello complimented Howe's voice but gently criticized him for sounding too much like the established pop star, Howe said he "respects" Mendes and sees himself "in that lane" but wants to be his own artist.

"I was in his lane deeply," Cabello joked about her relationship with Mendes.

Watch the performance below:

Howe ultimately chose to be on Stefani's team after the pair bonded over growing up in Orange County, Calif., and performing in family bands.

Cabello and Mendes began dating in 2019, a few years after they collaborated on the hit song "I Know What You Did Last Summer." They confirmed their relationship after releasing their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "Señorita."

The pair dated through the early stages of the pandemic and even adopted a dog, named Tarzan, together.

On Nov. 17, 2021, the two announced their split via a joint statement shared to their official Instagram accounts.

Since their split, both Cabello and Mendes have remained cordial to each other.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM/7CST on NBC and Peacock.