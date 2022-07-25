Utica Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a car and an off-roading dirt bike in East Utica.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday night at the intersection of Eagle Street and West Street.

Arriving officers found the dirt bike operator pinned under that car he collided with. Despite life saving efforts by Utica Fire Department personnel and staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, police say the man succumbed to his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released pending notification of family.

The Utica Police Department's Accident Reconstruction team is still investigating the crash, police said.

Meanwhile, police are reminding everyone about operating unlicensed vehicles on city streets.

"We recognize that with the warmer weather people are going to seek out forms of outdoor recreation, however incidents such as this highlight the need for responsible activities. Operating unauthorized motorized equipment on city streets is against the law and extremely dangerous to the operators and the general public as a whole. Sadly, incidents such as these prove how dangerous that operation may be," Utica Police said on Facebook.

Check back later today for more updates on this story.

