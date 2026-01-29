Updated Details: Carbon Monoxide Incident at New Hartford Home

Officials say it was a carbon monoxide emergency which led to a heavy police and fire presence at a home on Deerpath Drive in New Hartford on Thursday morning, just before 9 a.m..

Witnesses say New Hartford Police and Fire, State Police, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, and National Grid were all at the scene. Ambulances were escorted away from the scene by police, neighbors say. Several people were transported to Wynn Hospital - it's not confirmed if any of the victims were transported to other hospitals.

In a release from the New Hartford Fire Department, authorities say:

Early this morning, the New Hartford Police and Fire Department responded to a report of unresponsive individuals on Deerpath Drive in the Town of New Hartford.

Upon arrival, New Hartford Police officers took immediate action to access the residence and remove the occupants from the home. This rapid intervention allowed Fire Department personnel and Edwards Ambulance EMTs to begin medical care immediately. All affected individuals were transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica, where they are currently under treatment and listed in stable condition.

Preliminary indications suggest carbon monoxide exposure as a possible cause; however, the incident remains under investigation at this time.

The New Hartford Fire Department and New Hartford Police Department jointly remind residents that carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly without warning. Working carbon monoxide detectors on every level of the home and near sleeping areas are critical, and all fuel-burning appliances should be properly maintained.

Our thoughts are with those affected, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery."

The Chaos That Ensued on the Way to the Hospital - Police Car Involved Accident

Utica Police have reported that at approximately 9:00 a.m., a marked Utica Police unit while assisting with the carbon monoxide medical emergency, was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

According to Utica Lt. Mike Curley, while attempting to provide road safety measures for the ambulance traveling to Wynn Hospital, the Utica Patrol car was struck as it crossed through the intersection of Genesee Street and the Parkway. Curley says the police car had its emergency lights activated when it entered the intersection. Curley says, the collision resulted in both vehicles striking two other vehicles.

Police say a Utica Officer was transported to Wynn Hospital by the Utica Fire Department with complaints of pain to his head, shoulders, and hand.

"Thankfully it was learned that his injuries were not serious, and he was later released," Curley said. No other party was injured during the incident.

The accident is still under investigation, and any updates will be released as available.

The Threat of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

When the Upstate New York cold settles in and we button up the house, there’s a hidden danger most people never see coming: carbon monoxide. This colorless, odorless gas can build up when furnaces, fireplaces, and other fuel-burning heaters run nonstop—especially if vents get blocked by snow or ice. The Upstate New York Poison Center notes most carbon monoxide exposures peak in November, December and January, and can send dozens of people to the hospital each winter.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can mimic the flu with headaches, dizziness, nausea, or weakness—and without a detector, you’d never know it’s happening. That’s exactly why the New York State Department of Health urges every home to have working CO alarms and to check them regularly, especially during the cold months.

Install detectors on every floor of your home and near sleeping areas, test them often, and replace batteries twice a year. It’s one of those small, no-nonsense steps that truly can save lives.

