The Perfect Local Salsas to Spice Up Your Big Game Football Party

It’s not every day somebody in the Mohawk Valley launches a brand new food product.

And let’s be honest… it’s even rarer when that product is authentic Mexican salsa.

But that’s exactly what’s happening thanks to New Hartford’s Becky Martyniuk, who has officially introduced Chica Celita’s Restaurant Style Salsa — and it’s already getting a lot of buzz locally.

Martyniuk is a local massage therapist, but she’s also of Mexican descent and says the salsa recipe has been in her family for generations. The name comes from her grandmother Celita, who grew up in Puebla, Mexico.

And according to the first people who’ve tried it… this stuff isn’t messing around.

Martyniuk says her grandmother always believed food was meant to be shared — and this salsa was a staple at family get-togethers.

“Celita believed that great food should be shared with friends and family,” Martyniuk said. “Growing up in Puebla, Mexico, this salsa recipe was front and center at the best parties for many generations. We are happy to share our family tradition with you. Open a jar and start your party.”

Chica Celita’s salsa comes in medium, hot, and Verde, and there's a dry seasoning as well - and it checks all the boxes people look for these days. It’s all-natural, gluten-free, and contains no added sugar.

The ingredient list is also pretty simple: tomatoes, jalapeño, pepper, spices, garlic and salt.

We are happy to share our family tradition with you. Open a jar and start your party.

The salsa is now available at several local stores including Chanatry’s, Cliff’s Local Markets, Holland Farms, Peter’s Cornucopia, North Star, Hapanowitz with many locations listed on website (including Rochester, Syracuse, Ithaca, Finger Lakes, Albany and down state). Orders can be placed on the website as well as on Amazon.

Martyniuk bottles and produces the salsa here in Upstate New York, at a New York State FDA-inspected food processing incubator in Rochester.

So if you’re looking for something new for the Super Bowl spread, a party, or just a better salsa than the usual jar stuff… this might be one worth grabbing.

Because if it’s good enough for Grandma Celita’s parties in Puebla… it’s probably good enough for yours.

