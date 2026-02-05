Griffo, Finegan, Keville Push for Bigger Local Share of DMV Fees

New York State Senator Joseph Griffo is pushing a plan that would allow counties to keep more money from DMV transactions, arguing local governments are doing the work but not seeing enough of the revenue.

Griffo was joined this week by Oneida County Clerk Mary Finegan and Madison County Clerk Michael Keville as they called for an increase in the percentage of DMV transaction money that stays in the county where the transaction takes place.

Right now, counties receive 10.75 percent of the revenue generated through both in person and online DMV transactions. Griffo said that percentage was increased several years ago after he pushed for the change, but he believes it is time for another bump, this time up to 25 percent.

If you have ever spent time waiting in line at the DMV, you already know these county offices are not exactly sitting around twiddling their thumbs.

Counties across New York are mandated by the state to operate local DMV offices, with 51 of the 62 counties required to run them. That means counties are responsible for staffing, overhead, customer service, and plenty of paperwork, while also handling many transactions that do not even come with a fee attached.

“It is unfair to require a county DMV to provide all services related to motor vehicles, including overhead and staffing, in order to fulfill state mandated operations and not share equitably in the generated revenue,” Griffo said.

Griffo said he plans to ask Governor Kathy Hochul to include the increase as part of her 30 day budget amendments. He also said legislation could be introduced if needed to make the higher retention rate happen.

He stressed the change would not mean higher fees for residents, but would instead allow counties to keep more of the revenue already being collected, money that could help support local services.

Finegan said the increase would have a direct impact in Oneida County, particularly at the DMV offices in Utica and Rome, where staffing and service demands remain high.

“Customer service is one of my main priorities when it comes to our local Utica and Rome DMV agencies,” Finegan said. “A proposed 25 percent increase would be significant, enabling us to expand upon customer service with improved staffing, updated facilities and equipment.”

