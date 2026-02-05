NYC Comic from Ilion/Notre Dame Will Open Sat. for Jimmy Failla

Jimmy Failla is back in town with an all-new show Saturday night at the Rome Capitol Theatre, and his opening act has plenty of local family members.

Kristen Carney, an Ilion High School graduate who also attended Notre Dame for one year, will bring her national act back home on Saturday as the official feature act for the Jimmy Failla Show.

Kristen Carney is a stand-up comedian with over 15 years of experience. Her comedy has been featured on FOX, E! News, and Comedy Central, and she’s appeared as the fill-in co-host on The Adam Carolla Show and Loveline with Dr. Drew.

She’s roasted infamous athletes—including NFL legend Lawrence Taylor —and currently hosts the fearless Hoe Rogan Podcast. Kristen has performed alongside many of today’s top comedians and is known for sharp observations, smart edge, and an unfiltered take on modern dating, culture, and human behavior.

Carney will open for Failla at the Rome Capitol Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m..

Jimmy Failla, the FOX News Radio Talk Show and FNC TV show host Saturday nights, is coming to town for WIBX's 100th Anniversary. Failla along with special comedy guests to be announced at a later date, will perform one show on Saturday, February 7th, 2026, at 7 p.m. at Rome's Capitol Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now through the Rome Capitol Theatre Box Office with sale prices ranging from $38 to $73. $1 from every ticket sold will go to Real Men Get Tested for Cancer through the Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties. Click here to buy tickets

Jimmy Failla is a comedian, radio host, TV contributor, and trophy husband. His nationally syndicated talk show, Fox Across America, can be heard on more than 150 radio stations, Fox Nation, and the Fox News App. He lives on Long Island, New York, with his wife, Jen, and his son, Lincoln. When he’s not opiating the masses with his wit and wisdom, he’s gambling on youth sports or bottoming out in his backyard with a rotating cast of showbiz figures.

Failla's radio show is on WIBX 950 and 92.3 FM (and radio stations around America) weekdays from 12 noon until 3 pm. Failla is serving as the replacement for the Rush Limbaugh program, which came to an end following Limbaugh's death.

