Ride with a Fairytale Princess on These Enchanted CNY Carriage Rides

You don't have to go all the way to Disneyland for a magical ride with royalty. This summer you can rub elbows with some of fairytale's elites on a horse-drawn carriage experience in Auburn.

Central New York-based company Royal Promise Productions, in conjunction with CNY Carriage Company and the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation for the 10-minute carriage ride in Hoopes Park. They will be held once a month on Sundays, with each month featuring a different fairytale princess.



The current lineup of princesses is as follows:

Cinderella — May 29

Rapunzel — June 26

Ariel — July 24

Belle — August 14

Aurora — September 4

Tickets for the carriage rides are on sale now through Royal Promise Productions' website. The carriages will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Sundays above. Tickets are $125 for a group of up to 4 people. Patrons are encouraged to cosplay in their favorite princess getup, or whatever makes them feel magical.

A pre-ride meet and greet with the scheduled princess, along with a second surprise character, is included with the price of a ticket. The event will also feature professional photo opportunities and an autographed keepsake.

The carriage rides will go on rain or shine. In the event of rain, the carriage will have a covering to keep those crowns dry.

Auburn's Royal Carriage Rides might be the perfect event to treat the young princess in your life. For more information Royal Promise Productions and other events they hold, visit their website.

