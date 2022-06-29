Delaware County, NY Teen Caught Burglarizing Oneonta Business
He was caught red-handed!
State Police say they captured a man who had just broken into a business in Oneonta.
Troopers responded to the Smoker’s Choice store in Oneonta at about 2:30 Sunday morning after an alarm went off.
They found the front doors to be locked but then a trooper spotted a man in all black, a mask, and a backpack inside the building.
Troopers and officers from the Oneonta City Police Department were able to get inside the building and take 19-year-old Edward Gaydos of Meredith, NY into custody.
Gaydos was charged with burglary.
Gaydos was to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing where he was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in the Oneonta Town Court on July 7.
He was allegedly found to be in possession of stolen merchandise from the store.