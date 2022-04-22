Celebrate The 52nd Annual Earth Day By Investing In Our Planet
Friday, April 22nd is the 52nd annual Earth Day. And the theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest in Our Planet.” Organizers say individuals need to act boldly, innovate broadly and implement equitably.
Area events include:
Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center is hosting an electric vehicle show and Earth Fair, Friday, April 22nd from 4-7 p.m. Visitors will have an opportunity to test drive an EV, speak with EV owners, and view crafts made with natural and recycled materials. Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2715 NY 80, Sherburne, NY, Chenango County.
Otsego County Conservation Association is sponsoring an Earth Day recycling event on Saturday, April 23rd at Brewery Ommegang. The drive through, drop off event will be accepting difficult to recycle materials including textiles, Styrofoam and cork. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co Hwy 33, Cooperstown.
Otsego County’s Chamber of Commerce it teaming up with Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful this week to kick off an Earth Day volunteer action. The goal is to sign up 300 cleanup crews for beautification events and trash removal during Earth Week. Sign up on their website: https://www.facebook.com/KeepMohawkValleyBeautiful.KMVB/
Blenheim-Gilboa Visitor Center is hosting Earth Rocks — Every Day is Earth Day!, Saturday, April 23rd from 10 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.This celebration of planet earth features free pollinator seeds and tree saplings, biodegradable containers, and crafts. Blenheim-Gilboa Visitor Center, 1378 NY 30, North Blenheim.