Today marks a solemn anniversary for the Central New York community, specifically the law enforcement community. Today we remember the life and legacy of an Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

13 years ago today deputies, including Wyman, responded to a call for a domestic dispute in the Oneida County hamlet of Knoxboro in the Town of Augusta. The call came in at around 9 p.m. and a male suspect ended up barricading himself in the garage of his home armed with a shotgun.

During the course of the standoff, negotiators attempted to reason with the individual until around 2 a.m. At one point Wyman approached the garage with a taser to try and subdue the man and he was shot by the suspect and killed. Ultimately, Christian Patterson was found guilty of Murder in April of 2012 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Deputy Kurt Wyman was a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran and spent four years with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office before his tragic and untimely death. He was 24-years-old when he was killed. He was survived by his expectant wife at the time and 18-month-old son. She went into labor and gave birth to their daughter upon hearing the awful news.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a wreath laying ceremony in remembrance of Deputy Wyman at 3:30 p.m. at the Deputy Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building in Oriskany. It is open to the public and you're encouraged to take time out of your day today to remember the ultimate sacrifice made by this CNY law enforcement hero.

Syracuse Officer Jensen's Heartbreaking Procession Back Home to Rome Hundreds of First Responders lined the streets and overpasses for slain Syracuse Police Officer Jensen's heartbreaking procession back home to Rome. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Blue Wave Hits Central New York to Show Support for Our Police Officers A massive blue wave hit Central New York. Hundreds wore blue to show support for our law enforcement officers. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams