Centro Bus Closes Utica Hub, Waives Fares Temporarily

Centro Bus is temporarily waving fares for bus services in all locations until further notice.

That includes Call-A-Bus service.

Centro will require all passengers to enter and exit through the rear doors of the bus.\

Exceptions will be made for individuals who request the bus kneel in order to board, or for persons using mobility devices.

The indoor waiting area at Centro’s Transit Hub in Utica will be closed until further notice.

Outside seating will still be available and Centro supervisors will be on site to assist customers.

Centro buses are operating on a regular Monday through Friday service schedule.