CENTRO Receives $28 Million Dollar Transportation Grant

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Anthony Brindisi are announcing $28 million in federal funding for the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority.

CENTRO serves Utica, Syracuse, Oswego and Auburn.

The grant is 100 percent federal funds and no local match is required.

The funding is part of the Schumer-negotiated CARES Act, which included relief for upstate transit systems.

Schumer says the funding will offset the financial impacts of COVID-19 on transit operations throughout the region and allow CENTRO to recover and continue critical services.

“As upstate communities in the Central New York and the Mohawk Valley battle the coronavirus pandemic, it’s imperative that they get all the federal tools they need to respond and recover,” said Schumer.