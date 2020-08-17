Centro To Resume Fare Collection In Utica And Rome

Centro Bus will allow limited access to its Utica Transit Hub on Monday and will also resume requiring customers to pay regular fees in Utica and Rome.

The Utica Transit Hub will only allow customers to access ticket vending machines.

Waiting areas and restrooms will remain closed.

A limit will be placed on the number of customers allowed inside at once and all customers will be required to wear face coverings when inside.

Centro had suspended fare collection and prohibited access to its transit facilities in March to reduce the spread of COVID-19.