Reduced Fares Coming To Centro Bus In Utica Starting March 7
Centro Bus will be introducing new fares on Monday, March 7 that will reduce costs for most Centro Bus riders.
Centro board members have approved new fares that will set one-way fares for all Centro city bus services at $1.00 for adult users and 50 cents a ride for individuals who qualify for half fare.
That includes Seniors over 65, individuals with a disability and children ages 6 to 9.
"We are pleased to offers these new fares to our customers," said Centro Chief Executive Officer Brian Schultz. "We believe these fares will allow existing customers to use our transit service more often and entice new users to the Centro bus system. This also allows us to standardize pricing for city bus services in each of the communities we serve."
The fare changes represent a reduction in the adult fare from $2.00 per ride in Syracuse and Onondaga County, and from $1.50 in Utica.
Fares in Utica and Rome will be:
- Cash Fare Adult- $1.00
- Cash Fare Seniors 65+- $0.50
- Persons with Disabilities/Children 6 to 9- $0.50
- Children Under 6- FREE
- Transfers- Discontinued
- Day Pass Full Fare- $4.00
- Day Pass Half Fare-$2.00
- Weekly MAXPass Full Fare- $12.00
- Weekly MAXPass Half Fare- $6.00
- 10-Ride Pass Full Fare- $10.00
- 10-Ride Pass Half Fare- $5.00
The simplified fare system will also allow customers to buy bus passes directly from the fare upon boarding the bus.
For more information, you an visit centro.org
The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) is the public transportation provider for Onondaga, Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties, which includes the cities of Syracuse, Oswego, Fulton, Auburn, Rome and Utica.