Centro Bus is planning to implement a universal pricing system that will set fares for al of its city bus services at $1 for adult.

Officials say that will reduce fares for most Centro riders.

Centro will continue to offer half fares for seniors, those with disabilities and children ages 6 to 9.

Centro is also simplifying its pass options, offering 10-Ride, Weekly, or Daily passes for each of its services - all of which will be sold from the farebox on each bus.

"We believe by reducing and simplifying our fares and making it more convenient to purchase our bus passes, we can make Centro more attractive to current and prospective customers," said Centro Chief Executive Officer Brian Schultz. "The cost of providing services in each of our cities is relatively the same, therefore we feel the price we charge customers should also be the same."

Centro is also establishing a $2.00 fare for off of its intracity Call-A-Bus services and a $6 fare for its intercity Call-A-Bus services.

Call-A-Bus customers in Utica and Syracuse will see a decrease from the current fare of $2.50 or $3.00 a ride.

All other Call-A-Bus users will see no change in their fares.

As part of their restructuring, Centro is will no longer sell 20-Ride or 30-Ride passes in Syracuse or be offering free transfers for customers in any of its service locations.

Public hearings on the proposed fare changes will be held in January and February 2022.

The tentative start date for the new fares is March 7.

Centro is the public transportation provider for Onondaga, Oneida, Cayuga, and Oswego Counties.

