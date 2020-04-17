Challenge To MVHS Hospital Project Moved To Oneida County Court

A state Supreme Court Judge has granted the City of Utica Planning Board’s motion to have the challenge of the board’s approval of portions of Mohawk Valley Health System’s hospital project transferred from Albany to Oneida County Supreme Court.

All remaining challenges to the project not dismissed by Judge Michael Mackey will be argued, heard and considered in Oneida County Supreme Court.

The planning board reviewed an Environmental Impact statement and granted Site Plan approval for the MVHS downtown hospital project in September of last year.

Challenges to the approvals were then filed in Albany Supreme Court.