Charges Pending in Fatal 3-Car Crash in Woodbury

Police are releasing more information about a crash in Woodbury, New York that has left at least one person dead and several others injured.

Troopers and officers from the Woodbury Police Department were called to U.S. Route 6 in Woodbury, New York at approximately 8:23pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 after being dispatched for a three-car crash "with entrapment and serious injuries."

According to a written release from the New York State Police the preliminary "investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass."

In the diagram above Car 1 is the 2021 Ford Explorer. Car 2 is the Nissan XTerra, ad Car 3 is the Cadillac.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, 24-year-old Chaim Gordon, was brought to Nyack Hospital with physical injuries that police described as "non-life-threatening." Two of the passengers, identified as 22-year-old Yakov Gordon and 18-year-old Mordchi Fromowitz, were also hospitalized at Nyack Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional passengers, identified as 22-year-old Levi Szwerin and 20-year-old Duvid Grunwald, were brought to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. Both were released.

Police say that the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 81-year-old David Twersky, a Rabbi from New Square, was not injured. There was at least one passenger in the Cadillac who was not identified by police. However, the NYSP says that the occupants of the Cadillac were not injured.

The driver of the Nissan XTerra was identified as 62-year-old IkSong Jin from Monticello, New York. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are still investigation and say charges are pending.

Witnesses, persons with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time of the crash, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

