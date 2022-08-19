Check Your Tickets! Two Unclaimed NY Lottery Tickets Worth Millions About to Expire

If you've played the lottery lately you'd better check your tickets. There are two, both worth millions, that are unclaimed and time is running out to cash in.

Cash for Life Winner

A Cash4Life jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Jackson Heights. The numbers for September 9, 2021, Cash4Life drawing were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01.

One lucky lottery player will receive $1,000 for life but only if they redeem the winning ticket before it expires on September 9, 2022.

Mega Millions Winner

The second ticket, worth $1 million, was for a second prize in the Mega Millions game. It was sold for the September 28, 2021, Mega Millions drawing. Those winning numbers were: 18-30-43-68-69 and Mega Ball 22.

The Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at a newsstand on Broadway in Manhattan and will expire on September 28, 2022.

Winners have up to one year after the drawing to claim any lottery ticket prizes.

If you are holding one of these winning tickets, sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place, and call the Lottery or visit Nylottery.ny.gov for information on how to claim your prize.

Lucky NY Store

If you're going to buy a lottery ticket, you may want to do it at one lucky store in New York where they've had three huge winners in the last five months.

Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York is one hot spot with two Cash for Life and a Mega Millions winner.

Cash for Life & Mega Millions

The first winning Cash for Life ticket sold at the shop was for the Sunday, March 27 drawing. The winner hit all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball, scoring $1,000 a DAY for life. Less than a month later a Mega Millions winner came out of the same store. Two winning million-dollar tickets were sold for the Friday, April 22 Mega Millions drawing. One in Florida and one in New York, at the Smokes for Less.

Retailers receive a 6% commission on winning Powerball and Mega Millions of lottery tickets but no bonuses are handed out like in other states across the country. A letter was sent to Governor Kathy Hochul earlier this year, asking for a 1% increase in commission rates for retail stores in New York.

