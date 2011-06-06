Chittenango Celebrates 33rd Grand “Oz” Parade

Chittenango, NY (WIBX) - One of the few surviving members of the famed film "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" was in Chittenango over the weekend, Margret Pellegrini played one of the "Flower Pot" munchkins in the 1939 film, she returned to the area to take part in the 33rd Grand "Oz" Parade this past Saturday.

The parade was part of Oz-Stravaganza, a community-wide event that celebrates Chittenango, New York as the birthplace of L. Frank Baum, author of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Bob Freunscht, a Chittenango businessman and local chamber leader welcomed the Oneida Nation’s participation and $5,000 sponsorship contribution. “The Greater Sullivan Chamber of Commerce thanks our neighbor, the Oneida Indian Nation and its Turning Stone Resort Casino, for its continued support of the businesses and people of Madison County,” said Freunscht. “It is partnerships like this that make events like Oz-Stravaganza possible. Their generous contribution and willingness to be a lead sponsor, have helped us grow this impressive event that puts the spotlight on Chittenango and draws visitors from outside Central New York to our community.”

The Nation’s contribution made it possible for Margaret Pellegrini to be able to return to Chittenango to once again participate in this annual event.