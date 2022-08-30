Grammy Winning Country Artist Kicking Off Her Holiday Tour In CNY
If you missed her once this year, she's giving you another chance with a special holiday concert this winter.
Turning Stone Resort and Casino is proud to welcome Grammy Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes to their Event Center this winter. She will be kicking off her "Joy: The Holiday Tour" right here in Verona, New York on Friday, December 2nd at 8:00PM.
Her Holiday Tour will feature festive songs for the season, mixed with some of her greatest hits and new releases from her record god's work. Not only is Turning Stone the first stop of her tour, but it is also her only show on the East Coast.
Soon to be released is her highly anticipated album, god's work, of which she is accompanied by a wide range of other amazing artists. These include Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, and many more.
The entire album includes 12-tracks in total, all showcasing Rimes' breathtaking vocals, honest lyrics, and beautiful musical talent. The album is already available to pre-order by following this link.
If you're interested in buying tickets for LeAnn Rimes' show on December 2nd, tickets go on-sale for Turning Stone Rewards member on Wednesday, August 31st. Tickets for the general public will be available on Thursday, September 1st at 10AM.
